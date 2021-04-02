National Pension Service Has $50.88 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Match Group worth $50,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Match Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after buying an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after buying an additional 961,425 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 862,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,436,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $142.66 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of -216.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average of $138.64.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

