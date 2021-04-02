National Pension Service Has $54.57 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

National Pension Service increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $54,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.27.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $121.67 and a 52-week high of $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

