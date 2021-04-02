National Pension Service Has $57.58 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

National Pension Service increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of The Allstate worth $57,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $116.03 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $118.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

