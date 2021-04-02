National Pension Service Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

National Pension Service grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of The Travelers Companies worth $51,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $150.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.13. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

