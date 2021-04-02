National Pension Service Purchases 13,559 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of DexCom worth $53,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in DexCom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DexCom by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DexCom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $365.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 151.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.00 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.91.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total transaction of $388,968.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,280 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

