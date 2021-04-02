National Pension Service Purchases 16,688 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Sempra Energy worth $56,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE opened at $131.80 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

