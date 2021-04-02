National Pension Service Purchases 1,854 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Cintas worth $46,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Cintas by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $348.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.11 and a 200 day moving average of $341.32. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $158.89 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

