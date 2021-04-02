National Pension Service Purchases 2,000 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of AutoZone worth $49,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AutoZone by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in AutoZone by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,912,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 188.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,629,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,383.04.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,418.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,252.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,195.18. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $757.18 and a one year high of $1,446.24. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,419. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

