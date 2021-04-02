National Pension Service Purchases 21,422 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Prudential Financial worth $51,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $95.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

