National Pension Service Purchases 29,905 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $47,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

