National Pension Service Purchases 42,472 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,472 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Fastenal worth $48,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $51.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.