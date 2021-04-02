National Pension Service Purchases 5,619 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $56,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Shares of VEEV opened at $267.77 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

