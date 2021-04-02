National Pension Service Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,323 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Xcel Energy worth $50,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 252,897 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,093,000 after buying an additional 323,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,458,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

