National Pension Service Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

National Pension Service grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $58,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,861,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $91,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,835 shares of company stock worth $9,026,316. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

