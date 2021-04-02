National Pension Service Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

National Pension Service reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $57,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,878 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after acquiring an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $173.96 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $179.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

