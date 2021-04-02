National Pension Service Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $59,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $486.36 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $508.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

