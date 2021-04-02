National Pension Service Reduces Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

National Pension Service lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Agilent Technologies worth $56,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,587,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $127.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $136.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,712 shares of company stock worth $2,742,090.

A number of analysts recently commented on A shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.