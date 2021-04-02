National Pension Service Sells 18,598 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,598 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $50,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $69,173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 577,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MNST opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.29. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

