National Pension Service Sells 444,450 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,688 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 444,450 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $45,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.07 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

