Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 14.8% This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001336 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $56.39 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00014779 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,354,823 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

