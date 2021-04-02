Naviaddress Price Reaches $0.0002 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00054292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 774% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.69 or 0.00677019 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028805 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

NAVI is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

