NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.47% of NCR worth $22,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,068,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after acquiring an additional 677,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.