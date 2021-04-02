Neblio Reaches Market Cap of $51.58 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $51.58 million and $2.51 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00005005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021695 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00017932 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009999 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,696,898 coins and its circulating supply is 17,302,758 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

