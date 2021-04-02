Nellore Capital Management LLC Takes $6.25 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.3% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $66.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,161.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,940,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,565. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,123.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,169.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.