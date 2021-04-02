Neo Price Reaches $53.31 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.76 billion and $929.54 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded 27% higher against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $53.31 or 0.00089285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00073237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.60 or 0.00287368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.63 or 0.00784807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00028949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014089 BTC.

About Neo

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

