Neo Price Up 33% This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Neo has a total market cap of $3.78 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53.64 or 0.00089464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00064204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.29 or 0.00330715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.82 or 0.00758571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00030254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

