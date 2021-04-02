NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $19,945,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $8,548,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $9,375,000.
NeoGames stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
