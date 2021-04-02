Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CEO Sells $3,560,427.36 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $3,560,427.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $90.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Neogen by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

