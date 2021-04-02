Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Sells $21,528.00 in Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $21,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,366,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $21,510.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $13,632.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $21,546.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $21,366.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $21,852.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,116. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $532.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.