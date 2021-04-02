Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.09

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $9.74. Neonode shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 39,754 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $111.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.24.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

