Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.09

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $9.74. Neonode shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 39,754 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $111.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

There is no company description available for Neonode Inc

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.