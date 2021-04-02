Nerva Achieves Market Capitalization of $550,613.48 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Nerva has a total market cap of $550,613.48 and approximately $675.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nerva has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Nerva token can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00064753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,316.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00051207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.49 or 0.00331121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020285 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Nerva

XNV is a token. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 tokens. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nerva Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

