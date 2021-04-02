NerveNetwork (NVT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $157,635.00

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $23.44 million and approximately $157,635.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0846 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005746 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

