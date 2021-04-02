Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $846.25 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $846.25 million and $90.49 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,569.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,144.87 or 0.03600608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.78 or 0.00358870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.85 or 0.00985144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.46 or 0.00415409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.00433548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00285905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,505,736,188 coins and its circulating supply is 24,504,086,545 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

