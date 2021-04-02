NEST Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $99.91 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $99.91 million and $16.48 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,800,681 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

