Nestree Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.24 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $27.89 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 87.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,846.32 or 0.99854921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032339 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00109022 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001309 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001696 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

