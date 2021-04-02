NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 366.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 366,423 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of NetEase worth $44,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NetEase by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in NetEase by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after buying an additional 489,769 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $106.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.72.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTES. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

