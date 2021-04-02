NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo Sells 26,076 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,078,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,074,070.44.

On Monday, February 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $1,080,755.28.

NTGR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,127. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after buying an additional 248,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,192,000 after buying an additional 410,933 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,881,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,076,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

