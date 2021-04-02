Neural Protocol (NRP) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $71,385.11 and approximately $2,539.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00052033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,086.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.55 or 0.00660489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00069614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028031 BTC.

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

NRP is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.