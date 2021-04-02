Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.73). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Shares of NVRO traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.92. The company had a trading volume of 296,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.31. Nevro has a 1-year low of $82.96 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

