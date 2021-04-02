Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.98). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.92. The stock had a trading volume of 296,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.31. Nevro has a 1-year low of $82.96 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nevro by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,290,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

