New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,197 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of New Gold worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,054,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

