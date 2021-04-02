New Gold (TSE:NGD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.11

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as low as C$1.97. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 1,814,718 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price (down from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.46.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

