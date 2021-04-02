New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NPA opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78. New Providence Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

