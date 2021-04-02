New York City REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

New York City REIT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 38,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,250. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on NYC. B. Riley dropped their price objective on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

