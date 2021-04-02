New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Shares Up 16.7%

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 396,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 225,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$8.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

