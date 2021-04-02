Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

