Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

