Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 780,011 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,020,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after buying an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,347. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

