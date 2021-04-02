News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,043 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of News worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of News by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

