Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.21

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.21 and traded as high as $26.89. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 100,645 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $602.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

